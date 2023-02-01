Watch Now
Lodging company purchases old Missoula hotel

LOGE Camps acquires former Mountain Valley Inn
Posted at 3:12 PM, Feb 01, 2023
MISSOULA - A lodging company that offers “hotels that get you outdoors” has purchased an old hotel on West Broadway in downtown Missoula.

LOGE Camps acquired the former Mountain Valley Inn and plans to add it to their selection of lodging focused on outdoor adventure.

Construction is slated to begin this spring, but no other details on what the company plans to do were available.

LOGE Camps brands itself as an experiential lodging company that uses local products and vendors to "curate unique, hyperlocal experiences."

The company recently purchased the historic Izzak Walton Inn in Essex.

