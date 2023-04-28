March, rally to support queer, transgender people being held in Missoula

MISSOULA - Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, was banned from the Montana House chambers on Wednesday following a week of tensions at the Capitol.

That disciplinary action has resulted in a range of emotions and responses, especially in the district she represents in Missoula. In response, a march and rally organized by Queer Joy Missoula are planned for Friday evening in Missoula.

“This legislative session has been really, really hateful to queer and trans people. It’s not really what’s happening to Zooey that sparked this movement. I mean it’s been building, and I think what's happened to her is...like the catalyst maybe. But this has been building for a long time,” said Queer Joy organizer Halle Smith.

A group of queer and transgender persons started planning this 24-hour event on Wednesday night after Zephyr was banned from the House floor.

courtesy image

“We are really powerful. This community is here. We’re not going anywhere and we’re here to support folks and provide community when it’s needed the most,” Queer Joy organizer Jana Richter.

The group has a message to those who are trying to silence them.

“It’s to remind the state that the power is in our hands. And even though they silenced Zooey’s microphone and the voices of her constituents, they really can’t silence us,” Halle stated.

The Pride and Determination Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Memorial Park and will continue to downtown Missoula where a rally and other events will be held.

View the full list of planned events below:



Meet at Rose Park at 5:30 p.m.

March from Rose Park to Caras Park starting at 6 p.m.

Rally with speakers in Caras at 7 p.m.

Drag show begins at 8 p.m.

There will be performance art, and games

Additional events are being planned for Saturday in Missoula: