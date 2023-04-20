Mike Nugent announces candidacy for mayor of Missoula

MISSOULA - Another person has thrown their hat in the ring to become Missoula's next mayor.

Missoula City Council member Mike Nugent officially announced on Thursday that he has filed to run for Mayor of the City of Missoula.

Nugent "is running for mayor to fight for those struggling to afford housing and the increasing cost of living in this place we treasure. He understands that Missoula is a special place, and he wants to ensure that it remains that way, with heart and character," a news release states.



Nugent — who was elected to the Missoula City Council in 2021 — has worked in the housing industry for the last 15 years including serving as a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority Board. He currently serves as President of the Missoula County United Way.

"Missoula is my hometown. I understand many of the issues facing working families in Missoula because we are a working family in Missoula. I want to be your Mayor to ensure that every Missoulian who contributes to this great place has the opportunity to live here, and I want our children, yours and mine, to have the freedom and opportunity to make Missoula home should they choose to," Nugent stated.

"Housing has to be at the front of our minds, not simply in words but in actions. Missoula is quickly becoming a place where the very people who make up our character can't afford to live. We must take action so our teachers, first responders, young professionals, our trades workers, our union members, and our service industry, can afford to live where they work," Nugent continued.