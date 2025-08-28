Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Isabella Cruz

MISSOULA — Missoula police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who disappeared Wednesday afternoon and may be in danger due to mental health conditions.

Isabella Cruz was last seen at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 leaving her residence in the 800 block of Charlo Street. Police issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Cruz, citing concerns about her mental health and medical conditions.

Cruz is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a T-shirt, black slides and a red and black flannel.

Authorities said Cruz is without medication or electronic communication and is unfamiliar with the Missoula area, which increases concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information about Isabella Cruz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

