Mansfield Dialogue at University of Montana to discuss European democracy

MISSOULA - The next Mansfield Dialogue at the University of Montana, “Populism, Democracy and the Future of Europe,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, in the UC Theater.

A program of UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center, the event will feature Dr. Martin Nekola, whose talk will explore the dynamics between populism, democratic decline and non-democratic regimes in Europe. Nekola will offer insights into the shifting political landscape and what it may signal for the future of democracy on the continent.

Nekola’s research focuses on democracy, the era of Communism, Czech communities abroad and the East European anti-communist exiles in the U.S. during the Cold War. He sometimes participates in election-observation missions organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He is also a member of the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies and is the author of more than 300 articles as well as 24 books. He is the Czechoslovak Talks Project coordinator.

Register to participate in the event in person or virtually online.