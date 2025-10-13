Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, October 13, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The large boom that echoes through Washington-Grizzly Stadium after every touchdown is orchestrated by a five-person University of Montana ROTC volunteer team called the Boom Crew, which has maintained the tradition since 1990. Using a modified M1841 Mountain Howitzer, the crew fires wadded paper and gunpowder mixtures to replicate a real blast. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Mountain Bike Coalition brought dozens of bikers out for the Mullet Classic that kicked off at Marshall Mountain on Sunday. Donning mullets and costumes, bikers raced uphill while others sent it downhill to celebrate the end of fall biking season in Montana. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Great Harvest Bread Co. celebrated its 30th anniversary on Friday by handing out free slices of bread to customers in attendance. The bakery also brought back a family tradition of making and selling Oktoberfest beer bread, something the owner's father used to make quite often. (Read the full story)