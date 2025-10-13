Highway 93 safety concerns grow as fatal crashes mount between Missoula and Kalispell

MISSION VALLEY - A deadly stretch of U.S. Highway 93 cutting through the Flathead Reservation continues to claim lives, with 25 people dying in crashes between Missoula and Kalispell since January 2024.

The most recent tragedy occurred on August 27, when four women were killed after colliding with an RV in the Post Creek area. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns that have plagued this Mission Valley corridor for years.

Local businesses along the route say the dangerous conditions regularly disrupt operations and impact the community.

"We've had several events impacted because the highway is just flat closed," said Ninepipes Lodge owner Brian Morton. "I remember one year was kind of a flop because it was closed for six hours one night."

Nearly every resident in the area has experienced the road's dangers firsthand, creating a shared understanding of the urgent need for improvements.

Officials acknowledge that Highway 93 requires significant upgrades, but funding challenges have stalled progress.

The Montana Department of Transportation had planned a comprehensive reconstruction including turn lanes, eight-foot shoulders and overall safety improvements.

"The Ninepipes portion is the grant we lost funds for and don't have the core funds to build," Matt Straub with the Montana Department of Transportation said.

While Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes officials plan to move forward with work in the Post Creek area, funding cuts for other sections mean improvements may take longer than originally anticipated.

"We're hoping to get a turn lane for southbound traffic and maybe even northbound traffic — safety is the biggest thing," Morton said.

As the region's population grows, businesses are trying to expand but face challenges if Highway 93 remains unchanged.

"We're starting to add more things to the lodge here, a pool and just expect more traffic. We're hoping to get more turn lanes and make it easier to access," Morton said.

