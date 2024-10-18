Missoula Animal Control hosting adoption event Saturday

MISSOULA — Pets looking for a good home will be available for adoption on Saturday in Missoula.

Missoula Animal Control is hosting an adoption event from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Subaru of Missoula on Expressway with dogs, cats and kittens available and ready to go home.

The event is part of October’s Subaru Loves Pets Month, when a local Subaru retailer partners with a local shelter to help animals find loving homes.

Anyone who attends the event will have their name entered to win a gift basket with animal apparel, gift cards, pet toys, and treats from local businesses. People who adopt an animal during of October get a bonus entry.

There are currently a dozen dogs and 15 cats available for adoption.

Missoula Animal Control broke ground on its shelter remodel and expansion project in early September and shelter officials this is a great time to adopt and clear the shelter ahead of the remodeling project.

“Construction can be difficult and stressful on the animals,” said Missoula Animal Control manager Holli Hargrove. “Finding homes for all of the animals as we start building a new and improved shelter would be wonderful.”

People who aren’t looking to adopt a pet right now can still help the animals by donating to the shelter.

Missoula Animal Control is open to the public on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.