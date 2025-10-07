Missoula City Council approves 100-lot subdivision off England Boulevard

MISSOULA — Missoula City Council approved the plan for a subdivision off of England Boulevard, which could ultimately bring up to 671 units of housing, at its meeting on Monday night.

The Paisley Park Project is being developed by OO Land Holdings, a Spokane-based developer.

The subdivision is proposed to have 100 residential home lots, on which up to 671 dwelling units could be placed. This could include apartments, single-family homes and homes like duplexes.

The subdivision could have a 20-year life span in terms of construction, and with that, the city said it takes proposals like Paisley Park at arm's length.

“[It’s] always an if with projects like this, because times change, financing struggles emerge, economic conditions happen. So when a project like this comes forward and is up for city review, we certainly take it at its face value,” said Dave DeGrandpre, planning supervisor for the City of Missoula.

On top of the uncertainty that comes with a long project life span, there is the concern for enrollment numbers at Hellgate Elementary School, which Superintendent Molly Blakely said will need to be thoughtfully planned for.

“I really want to make sure that there's a very overt and deliberate plan for school buses in this area. There will be two different districts going through there, Hellgate Elementary and Missoula County Public School, High School District,” said Blakely during public comment.

Black Knight Security also saw its contract renewed with the city, meaning it will continue to provide services like perimeter checks, door checks, front desk security and various other duties for the city for another year.

And to come into compliance with a new state law, Missoula City Council amended its parking violation fines. Now, violations for parking in a disabled spot is $150 for the first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for three or more violations.

