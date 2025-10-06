Missoula City Council looking to approve 671-unit subdivision, contract with Black Knight Security

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council has a couple of items of note on its agenda Monday evening, including the approval of a subdivision that could have up to 100 residential home lots, which could bring 671 dwelling units.

The Paisley Park Project, located just outside city limits at the end of England Boulevard, is being developed by OO Land Holdings, a Spokane-based developer.

The land would first have to be annexed into the city and then zoned for the development, both of which are in front of the city council on Monday night.

But for the city, developments like Paisley Park often come with uncertainty about what progress will be made on the developer's side as the project has a 20-year development span. It's something that the city says can prove challenging as the economy ebbs and flows.

“When a project like this comes forward and is up for city review, we certainly take it at its face value. And in some ways, yes, it would help meet some of the city's goals in terms of providing different types of housing at different price points. However, you know, we also at the city have to take a have to look at these things kind of at arm's length,” said City of Missoula planning supervisor Dave DeGrandpre.

Also on the agenda is the city’s contract renewal with Black Knight Security, which provides roving patrols, perimeter checks, building walk-throughs, door checks and various other services for the city, including at the Poverello Center.

Black Knight Security Vice President of Operations Nikki Hill a contract renewal would be met with open arms.

“We enjoy working on the contract. We believe in what we do with that contract. And it's just, I think it's a great opportunity for us to give back to the community for sure,” said Hill.