Missoula City Council to discuss short-term rental rules

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will have their first reading of a proposal that would change how short-term rentals will be regulated on Monday evening.

A short-term rental is a vacation home that is often found on websites like Airbnb and Verbo.

Council members are suggesting changes to the zoning requirements for these businesses, as they operate in residential zones.

If enacted, the regulations would require anyone operating a short-term rental to register it with the city, and punishments for breaking noise and other ordinances could be as high as $500 per day.

City councils across Montana have taken on vacation rentals, most notably in Bozeman where they banned some types of rentals back in December.

The Missoula City Council is scheduled to put the rule changes to a vote on March 11, 2024.