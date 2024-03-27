Missoula County Public Schools approves new transportation contract, discusses levies

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools trustees met on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, to discuss levies and a new contract with Beach Transportation.

The MCPS Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favor of a new contract with Beach Transportation.

Following more than a year of negotiating, they agreed on a deal that will keep MCPS and Beach Transportation in business through 2028 with yearly pay increases for the drivers.

The decision comes shortly after MCPS announced they are facing an $8 million deficit. The deficit prompted the board to also discuss engaging in support for levies that will provide funds to the schools for general funds and safety.



The four proposed levies are for two safety levies of $1 million for high schools and $1.5 million for elementary schools, and two general fund levies that include more than $100,000 for elementary schools and over $400,000 for high schools.

MTN News

The increased general fund could help the programs at MCPS that are currently in jeopardy. Community members gave emotional statements about the program’s importance.

One resident spoke on how arts programs make schools a safer place while another thanked the board and the community for their efforts in trying to fundraise for the schools.

The MCPS safety and general fund levies will be voted on during the school district elections which take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.