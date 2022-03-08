Missoula County Public Schools looking at rolling back schedule change

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) leaders are considering rolling back this year's later starting schedule saying there were "challenges" in trying to use the alternating times.

The district adopted the later starting times last year thinking it would help with student learning and be more accommodating for family schedules. That also involved creative scheduling for the bus service.

But now, MCPS staff say the "alternative bell schedule" "had some benefits," but there were "equally as many challenges." Administrators now recommend the district go back to a traditional bell schedule for the 2022-23 school year.

The change will be reviewed during the Board meeting on Tuesday, with a final decision expected later this month.

Trustees will also consider a recommendation that assistant superintendent Russ Lodge be hired as interim superintendent through the next school year on Tuesday evening. Rob Watson is leaving the district at the end of June and while Lodge has expressed interest in the interim position, he does not want the position permanently.

The administration hopes that he is confirmed and then a formal search process for the permanent superintendent will be conducted during the 2022-23 school year.

