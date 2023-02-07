Missoula County Public Schools to select new superintendent Tuesday evening

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public School district trustees will select a new superintendent on Tuesday evening.

Russ Lodge, who is now interim superintendent, has no plans to pursue the permanent role as he's retiring at the end of this year.

Trustees have interviewed three candidates — Dale Olinger, Thom Peck and Candace Roush.

Olinger is currently the Lolo Schools superintendent while Peck heads the Lewistown School District. Roush works as a budget analyst at the University of Montana.

Additional information about the candidates can be found at https://www.mcpsmt.org/Page/18639 .

The selected candidate will start on July 1, subject to successful contract negotiation.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Administration Building A Board Room, located at 909 South Avenue West.