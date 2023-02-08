Missoula County Public Schools Trustees begin new search for superintendent

MISSOULA - Trustees were set to select a new superintendent for Misoula County Public Schools (MCPS) during a Tuesday evening board meeting.

But following an executive session, trustees voted to open the search again, saying that not one of the three finalists encompassed what MCPS needs for a superintendent.

The three finalists were Dale Olinger, Thom Peck and Candace Roush.

Olinger is currently the Lolo Schools superintendent while Peck heads the Lewistown School District. Roush works as a budget analyst at the University of Montana.

The trustees said they reached the consensus that it has been an unsuccessful search for the next superintendent.

One of the trustees said they don't have the time for someone to get to know the district, students, and staff.

The trustees also said the finalists do not have the experience to run a district the size of MCPS.

There will now be an open search for MCPS superintendent candidates for the next 10 days.