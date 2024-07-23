Missoula County to consider both residential, industrial subdivisions at Wye

MISSOULA — While the county considers a “town-center” residential subdivision at the Wye, it will also review a neighboring industrial subdivision where future commercial activity is planned.

The Grass Valley Industrial Subdivision includes 19 lots on 43 acres off Longacres Lane south of Highway 10. The property is the last large “green” acreage at the Wye zoned for commercial and industrial development.

The project is planned in two phases and could set the stage for future water distribution throughout area, project backers said.

“We feel this project has the opportunity to be a major catalyst for development out there,” said civil engineer Don Mellott. “We're currently homing in on our design of a 500,000-gallon tank. That will provide enough fire flow storage for virtually any commercial or industrial development in that entire area. We're happy to allow this to be part of a future publicly owned system.”

Hydrologists have said access to water is suitable to support development and a test well has delivered adequate supply, Mellott said. The tank will be fed by a single well, which is currently exempt from water rights permitting.

But Mellott said water rights will be secured in the months ahead. Until then, the subdivision will be required to remain under a certain threshold in water consumption.

“This water supply will charge the fire hydrants proposed throughout the subdivision,” said Mellott. “They'll have basically municipal-grade fire protection in this subdivision because of the water tank.”

County planners said the water system will be designed in such a way that it could tie into a larger regional or city-owned water system. The area is slated for urban-style development and the infrastructure needed to support it will likely unfold in stages, at least initially.

The project's wastewater system will tie into municipal services from the start, county planners said.

The Grass Valley Industrial Subdivision will neighbor the Grass Valley Gardens residential subdivision, which has been described as a “town center” development with both residential and commercial offerings.

The project also includes a 45-acre farm and will strive to deliver attainable housing.

“This would be a huge step for the county to approve urban-type development that's not contingent upon annexation by the city,” board member Dave Loomis said of the subdivision last week. “There's an opportunity for developers to set some standards out there.”