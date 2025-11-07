Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested in Granite County for sexual abuse of children under 16

PHILIPSBURG — A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Granite County Sheriff's Office for Sexual Abuse of Children under 16.

Wyatt Connelly was booked into Granite County jail following an investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which executed search warrants and collected digital evidence.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office reports the juveniles in Connelly's home were removed during the investigation, and the parents of another possible victim have been notified.

