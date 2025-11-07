Food bank benefit concert features Drake Milligan, The Voice contestants

KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley Food Bank is hosting its annual Feed the Need benefit concert at a crucial time, as recent cuts to SNAP benefits have increased demand for food assistance services.

The free concert will take place on November 13 at 7 p.m. and will feature country music star Drake Milligan alongside The Voice contestants Tommy Edwards and Clint Sherman at the Wachholz Center in Kalispell.

There is no charge for general admission, but there is a donation station at the door where every dollar will go directly to the food bank. The organization is currently seeing 50 new families come through each day.

"Somebody's watching this, and they're saying, 'How can I get involved? How can I help people that really need it in my community?' This is a perfect way to do it. Show up, listen to some music, have a good time, and know that will be helping people right here in the Flathead Valley," said Chris Sidmore, Flathead Food Bank Executive Director.

Community member Lucy Smith will also make a matching donation of $10,000 to benefit the food bank.

