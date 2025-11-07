SNAP recipients face uncertainty in Missoula as federal shutdown continues

MISSOULA — Every day that the federal government shutdown continues is another day of uncertainty for many families who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food.

MTN talked with two women in the middle of the waiting game and found out there is fear about the future, but hope, too.

Kateri Matthews will be able to stock her shelves after a visit to the Missoula food bank this week. She’s one of thousands of Montanans who haven’t received any SNAP benefits this month.

"This is totally unfair. It's a huge impact on everybody and not being able to shop with your food stamps is very tough," Matthews told MTN. I've never experienced this before."

"I have a couple of cans of beans, I think, and that's about it," said Nancy Rishoff, whose SNAP balance on Thursday was zero dollars and zero cents.

"It's as scary as it sounds. We don't know what's going to happen," Rishoff said. "We're just out here going, 'OK, what's next?'"

She's getting creative, stretching recipes to make meals from whatever she has on hand.

Families are having to dip into other budgets just to eat, but shuffling food money from other tight budgets creates a cascade of stress.

"I can't believe this. What am I gonna do? How am I gonna survive? Several people mentioned this is super bad timing because November's Thanksgiving. How are we gonna have Thanksgiving?" Matthews asked. "It's kind of a tough month to do this."

But even in uncertainty, both women find hope in their community's response.

"It's appreciated knowing they're helping the food banks when they're overwhelmed with a situation like this," Matthews said. "I've seen posts where people have filled pantries throughout town, and it just warms my heart that people are willing to help us."

"It makes me really happy that there are so many people in our community that donate," Rishoff added.

Rishoff and Matthews join thousands of other Montanans in navigating an impossible situation until the federal government shutdown ends or partial SNAP benefits resume.

"It's difficult. I don't have an answer," Rishoff told MTN.