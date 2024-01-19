Missoula Fire Department crews work over night to manage and extinguish major house fire

MISSOULA — The day after a devastating fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of Fourth Street in Missoula, fire crews have gotten the all clear to put the smoldering building out completely.

On January 17th, before the fire began, firefighter crews were called to the home by NorthWestern Energy after neighbors reported a gas smell. Then, the house burst into flames.

Gordy Hughes, Missoula Fire Department Chief, told MTN that firefighters were canvasing the area to determine where the gas was coming from and see if any residents were in their homes. He shared, "Moments prior to the explosion, that firefighter went to that house and if he had been there a few minutes later, the outcome would've been much different."

After the fire exploded from the underground gas leak, emergency crews rushed into action. The Missoula Police Department evacuated the homes within a one block radius of the fire while the fire department called in off-duty crews and another battalion for extra support.

Missoula Fire Department reported the situation became more complex when an electric service line from the home burned through and fell in the alley. NorthWestern Energy was able to shut off the gas leak while firefighters kept the fire to just the single home.

Fire crews stayed all night and all day on January 18th, the day following the explosion, working to fully extinguish the fire. "We need to maintain firefighter presence by that structure and reason being is that if you had gas build up again there is a potential that it could find another ignition source and blow up," Hughes explained.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. Fire crews will wrap up on scene the evening of January 18th but are standing by in case of another emergency.

This is a developing story and we will have continued coverage upon speaking to the homeowner on January 19th.