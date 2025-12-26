Missoula launches 34th annual Christmas tree recycling program

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula kicked off its 34th annual Christmas Ever-Green tree recycling program Friday, offering residents an environmentally friendly way to dispose of their holiday trees through January 15.

Residents can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three local parks: McCormick Park, Playfair Park, and Fort Missoula Regional Park's South Avenue parking lot. Garden City Compost at 1125 Clark Fork Lane also accepts trees at no charge during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program, which started in 1991, converts discarded Christmas trees into useful compost while conserving valuable landfill space. Trees must have all stands and decorations removed before drop-off, and residents should not leave yard waste or other refuse at the collection sites.

The Christmas Ever-Green program receives support from the City's Urban Forestry Division, Street Maintenance Division, and Garden City Compost.

Residents interested in supporting the program can make donations to help plant trees throughout the community. Donations are accepted online at missoulaparks.org/donate, by phone at 406-721-PARK (7275), in person at Currents Aquatics Center in McCormick Park, or by mail to the Urban Forestry Division at 100 Hickory Street, Missoula, MT 59801.

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling program, call 406-721-PARK (7275). To learn more about supporting Missoula's urban forest, visit treesformissoula.org.