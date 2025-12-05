Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Pickup truck pulled from river in Polson

The Polson Fire Department was called to the area of Seventh Avenue West and Kerr Dam Road for reports of a vehicle in the river.
Pickup truck pulled from river in Polson
Polson Truck River
Posted

POLSON — The City of Polson Fire Department was dispatched to a call that a vehicle was submerged in the Flathead River off the corner of Seventh Avenue West and Kerr Dam Road on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders didn't find anyone inside the pickup truck thanks to help from an underwater drone.

Polson Truck River
Crews removed a pickup truck from the Flathead River in Polson on December 4, 2025.

Crews weren't able to recover the vehicle on Wednesday due to weather conditions, so they returned on Thursday morning to pull it out of the water.

It took nearly three hours for a local towing company to recover the pickup.

Polson Truck in River 12425

The Polson Police Department, Lake County Office of Emergency Management, Tribal Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Services, and Polson Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the crash.

No injuries were reported.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader