Pickup truck pulled from river in Polson

POLSON — The City of Polson Fire Department was dispatched to a call that a vehicle was submerged in the Flathead River off the corner of Seventh Avenue West and Kerr Dam Road on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders didn't find anyone inside the pickup truck thanks to help from an underwater drone.

Lake County Search and Rescue, City of Polson Fire Department Crews removed a pickup truck from the Flathead River in Polson on December 4, 2025.

Crews weren't able to recover the vehicle on Wednesday due to weather conditions, so they returned on Thursday morning to pull it out of the water.

It took nearly three hours for a local towing company to recover the pickup.

MTN News

The Polson Police Department, Lake County Office of Emergency Management, Tribal Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Services, and Polson Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the crash.

No injuries were reported.