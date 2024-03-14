Missoula Police Department responds to threats made against area schools

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department reports they are aware of recent threats of violence targeting Missoula area schools, as well as other schools statewide.

The threats have been disseminated through social media channels, according to a news release.



Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says "proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of students and staff within our schools" are being taken.

Extra patrols will be deployed, and there will be an increased officer presence at the affected schools as any incident is investigated.

"The safety and well-being of our students and educational staff are of utmost importance to the Missoula Police Department. We are treating these threats with the seriousness they deserve and are working diligently to identify the source of these messages and assess their credibility." - Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett

MPD reports while there isn't any specific information indicating an imminent threat, people are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information to law enforcement immediately.

Additionally, students, parents, and school staff are being urged to follow any safety protocols provided by their respective schools and to report any concerns they may have.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of these threats is urged to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.