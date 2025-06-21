Missoula Pride Parade dances into downtown

MISSOULA — On a cloudy Saturday, Missoulians brought the rainbow downtown for the fourth annual Missoula Pride. Several streets were closed as crowds celebrated with a parade and block party.

Missoula Pride kicked off on Friday, but went into full swing Saturday. The parade headed across the Beartracks Bridge and down Higgins Avenue, where crowds dressed in colorful outfits cheered and danced.

But, the celebration did not end there. At the Missoula Pride Main Street Block Party, it lasts most of the day, with music, food, local vendors and community booths.

Anne Harris, founder and director of non-profit, the Montana Family Center, was handing out leis at the party.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and a part of Missoula and the pride of Missoula,” Harris said. “Celebrating pride and giving away flags and buttons and stickers and bracelets and lanyards just to celebrate the joy.”

At Bozeman’s pride celebration, the Montana Family Center handed out 150 leis and other gifts. Now, Harris said, “this is Missoula’s turn.” She was touched by all those who turned up to celebrate Missoula Pride.

“It's always very reinforcing to have people come out, particularly people who aren’t a member of the queer community, but they come out to support.”