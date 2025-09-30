Missoula Public Health to host vaccine clinics

Missoula Public Health will be holding a series of pop-up vaccine clinics across the county during the month of October.

Flu shots and COVID-19 shots will be available.

The full schedule is listed below:



Wednesday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Clinton School, 20397 East Mullan Road, Clinton

Thursday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Swan Valley Elementary School, 6423 Highway 83, Condon

Thursday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Seeley Swan High School, 456 Airport Road, Seeley Lake

Friday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Bonner Fire Station, 8511 Bonner Mill Road, Bonner

Thursday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion Street, Frenchtown

Friday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Missoula Habitat for Humanity Restore, 3655 Highway 200, East Missoula

Thursday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Lolo Community Center, 12345 Highway 93, Lolo

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Potomac Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road, Potomac

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Missoula Health & Wellness Fair, UC Ballroom at the University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive, Missoula

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Missoula Community Clinic, Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Avenue West, Home Arts Building, Missoula

People should bring their photo ID and insurance card if available. MPH notes that no one will be turned away from the clinics due to inability to pay.

No RSVP is needed.