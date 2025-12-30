Missoula County Sheriff's Office launching first citizens' academy

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is launching its first citizens' academy, offering residents an inside look at patrol operations, K-9 units, search and rescue, and detention facilities.

The free 18-hour program runs for six weeks starting March 11, 2026, with Wednesday evening classes and a final Saturday session.

“This is a unique opportunity for community members to learn firsthand how we serve our local residents and visitors in Missoula County,” stated Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen.

Applications are due Jan. 15, 2026, for the 15-person program, requiring participants to be 21 or older with clean backgrounds and ties to Missoula County.

You can find the application link here, or you can pick up an application at the customer service desk at 2415 Mullan Road.

Completed applications must be hand-delivered to the Mullan Road address.