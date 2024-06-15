Shooting incident at Sha-Ron Fishing Access under investigation

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot incident Friday near the Sha-Ron Fishing Access in East Missoula.

According to a press release, deputies responded around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound. When authorities arrived they found one person injured.

That person was transported to a local hospital, but the current medical condition of this individual is not known at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area if possible as they investigate this incident.

There is no risk to the public.

This is an active investigation and information will become available as details are provided.