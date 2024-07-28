Missoula storm cleanup continues, resources available for residents (July 28)

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have provided an update on the cleanup from Wednesday evening's storms and the resources that remain available to residents.

Debris cleanup and dropoff locations:

County and City Public Works continue to prioritize debris pick-up blocking public rights-of-way, including streets/roads, sidewalks and alleys. They do not have the capacity to pick up debris from private property. Residents should not move their yard debris to boulevards, sidewalks or streets, as this will clog stormwater drains. Residents are also asked to also avoid moving debris into alleyways which can interfere with power companies' ability to address the power outage.

The incident management team is continuing to look at options for public debris drop sites in Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake, although a news release notes those options may be limited.

The drop-off sites listed below remain available for residents to drop off debris from the storm at no cost:



Garden City Compost (1125 Clark Fork Lane, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and weekdays)

Fort Missoula (36th Street lot)

Larchmont triangle (access of Post Siding Road)

Fort Missoula Ponds (access via 40th Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Russell Street (access parking lot between YMCA and Russell Elementary)

City of Missoula Northside Lot (access off Shakespeare Street)

University of Montana parking lot at South Avenue and Higgins (enter from Higgins)

The Sunday update notes the sites are still seeing long wait times and are also filling up quickly. Officials request that residents with low-priority debris — such as debris that isn't blocking driveways or causing other access issues — to wait to drop off debris.

Certain sites have designated hours and residents should follow all on-site signage and traffic control staff and only drop debris in designated areas.

People are asked to use the Garden City Compost site when possible, as all the debris dropped off at the other sites ends up there.

Water and ice availability:

Bagged ice and water are available Sunday at Fort Missoula Regional Park off South Avenue for residents still without power. The site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until power is fully restored countywide.

Potable water for drinking, and non-potable water is available for livestock (water should not be used for irrigating). People need to bring their own containers for water.

Bagged ice provided by Missoula County, City of Missoula and NorthWestern Energy. Officials will assess the need to continue providing ice now that local distributors have power again, but ice will be available at least through Sunday.

A news release notes that as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the site had distributed 600 gallons of water and 1,000 bags of ice.

River closures:

The following river closures will remain in effect until further notice due to power lines still in the water.



The Clark Fork River is closed from Milltown State Park, just east of Missoula, to the county line at Petty Creek, just west of town.

The Bitterroot River is closed from Chief Looking Glass FAS near Florence to the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

Rattlesnake Creek and Greenough Park are also closed until further notice.

People should not recreate in or around the water and assume any downed power lines are energized.

Officials are assessing the situation and will request that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks lift the water closures when it's safe to do so.

Continue to limit water use:

Residents are still being asked to conserve water, especially in the South Hills and Linda Vista. Missoula Water is still running on generators.

People should not water lawns and also limit domestic use, including the use of washing machines, dishwashers and taking showers or baths.

Resources for residents without power and/or water:



The Red Cross will continue to be at the Missoula Elections Center, on North Russell Street daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until power is restored countywide. Residents are welcome to charge essential personal devices and take a shower. Please bring towels and personal hygiene products. No medical services or medication refrigeration are available at the Missoula Elections Center.

The Missoula Public Library is also open during regular hours and has power, internet and charging stations.

Showers are available at Currents Aquatics Center at 600 Cregg Lane on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pool is not open on Sunday. Call 406-721-PARK for additional information.

When to call 9-1-1:

The Missoula 9-1-1 Center is still receiving non-emergency calls. People should only call 9-1-1 for true emergencies such as criminal activity, life-threatening incidents, serious injuries, and car accidents.

People can call 406-258-INFO with non-emergent questions, such as trees in yards or where to take debris. Local volunteers are staffing the info line until 5 p.m. on Sunday.