Missoula students build labyrinth at local hospice

MISSOULA — Missoula seventh grade students built a labyrinth at Hope Hospice Center on Monday, creating a path to process grief.

The maze aims to offer a place for hospice patients, families, and staff to meditate and reflect.

“It helps you understand how to handle your emotions and stuff like that, and part of it is walking through the labyrinth,” said seventh grade student Gracie.

Students from Sussex School built the labyrinth one rock at a time. Putting them into place only took a few hours, but the completed maze was the culmination of a six-week collaborative project aimed at giving back to the community.

“A couple of the people from the Hope Hospice will come down to our school every Monday afternoon, and they'll have us go through like an activity or something, like we drew our own labyrinth on a piece of paper,” Gracie said. “Then they also taught us about what this will do for this community.”

Since opening in mid-July, Hope Hospice Center has seen more than 100 patients. Partners Hope Foundation executive director Amanda Yeoman Melro said the labyrinth has long been a goal for the hospice.

”It’s something we always thought would be very important to have for patients and families. This is also a space that we're going to use for our end-of-life memorials. Just a general place for reflection,” Yeoman Melro said. “Today, our dreams are coming true to have this built out and actually have it put into use.”

That dream started to become a reality when they partnered with the school. The students spent weeks researching labyrinths and learning from center staff.

“I think it's just been a really nice opportunity for the kids to learn about something that maybe they don't get spoken to about so frequently,” she said. “They've just been really open and sweet about the whole thing.”

The Hope Hospice community chaplain and other staff spoke with the students about hospice care, bereavement, and the challenging emotions that come with loss.

“We learned about death, which is a scary topic, but I think when you learn about it and all the history of hospice, it's super cool,” said Nevin, another seventh grade student.

The students also took tours of labyrinths, drew up plans, and made a practice maze. On Monday, they came to build the real labyrinth behind the hospice, with rocks donated by Diversified Materials & Construction.

“This is such a great opportunity for the community,” said Diversified Materials & Construction owner Cheryl Thomas. “I think it's great that the kids are here. I think it's a good way for kids to learn and be part of it.”

The students took the donated rocks and quickly wound them into the maze, helping each other carry heavy loads and placing brightly-colored gemstones.

MTN News Students from Sussex School created a labyrinth at Hope Hospice Center on November 17, 2025, building a place for reflection one rock at a time.

“They have a ton of energy for this project,” Yeoman Melro said. “I know they're going to take immense pride in this. For years and years to come, they'll be able to drive past this spot and say, ‘I was part of that.’”

When the building was done, the group came together to dedicate the labyrinth. The students were excited to provide a place for reflection and healing for all those who walk its path.

“It gives them a space to think about what it's like to maybe pass away, if they're at the end of their life, or what it's like to lose a loved one. Just start to slowly accept that or think back on what they're grateful for and stuff like that,” Gracie said.

“And it’s not all about like death either, they can also think of a question and walk through, and hopefully they'll get the answer by the time they get out again,” seventh grade student Maddie added.