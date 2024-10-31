Watch Now
Missoula's biggest used book sale of the year is back

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News
The community scans the tables and shelves at the book sale to add to their personal library
Posted

MISSOULA — The annual used book sale is supplying “just about everything.”

And just about everything means 60,000 books that range from hardback to paperback novels to cookbooks and more.

All sales support the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Person of community expanding their personal library
A person browsing the books at to expand their personal library on October 31, 2024.

The sale wouldn't be possible without the dedication of countless volunteers who not only sort through books all year long but also put in lots of physical labor.

“There's a lot of people who are pretty worn out. I mean, if you think about it, a box of books weighs a lot, so the amount of labor that goes into the sale, and people come out, and they do it out of the goodness of their heart," said Historical Museum at Fort Missoula spokeswoman Carrie Nowlen.

While the sale kicked off on Thursday, you have until Sunday, Nov. 3 to expand your personal library. The books are priced at $2 per vertical inch, but on Sunday is the bag sale so plan your weekend accordingly!

