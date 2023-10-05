Missoula's new Gastropub "Tap Club" opens on Reserve Street

MISSOULA — You have seen it under construction for the last few years and now the Tap Club is officially open on North Reserve.

Located in the former Perkin's restaurant at 2275 North Reserve Street, the Gastropub opened to the public on Thursday, October 5, 2023, after COVID-19 slowed down construction of the restaurant.

They tell MTN News they smoke their own meat and bake all their bread in-house.

MTN News The Tap Club is located in the former Perkin's restaurant at 2275 North Reserve Street in Missoula.

The pub will have 37 beers on tap and a selection of wine as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

The Tap Club is owned by Bob Powell and Nick Alonzo who also own Montana Club, Hoagieville, Casa Pablos Salsa, and Nickel Charlie's.

The Tap Club is open Monday through Sunday. Click here for a list of hours and to view their menu.