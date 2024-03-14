Missoula's West Broadway Islands temporarily closed

MISSOULA — The West Broadway Island Natural Area is closed through March 22, 2024, to remove unauthorized campsites and clean the area.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes that people camping in the area have "created public health and safety concerns" that crews must address before reopening the area.

"We apologize for the short notice and appreciate your understanding and cooperation. According to forecasts from the National Weather Service, Clark Fork River water levels are expected to rise this week and continue rising through early April. To protect water quality, city crews must remove debris and hazardous materials from the area before they are washed downstream during spring runoff. In addition, Parks staff found that more extensive site remediation and restoration are needed than initially expected.



The City remains committed to assisting our unhoused neighbors. When we determine that a camp must be evacuated and cleaned up due to public health, safety, or environmental hazards, the Missoula Police Department, the Poverello Center’s Homeless Outreach Team and staff from the Hope Rescue Mission contact the people camping in public places to offer alternatives and solutions. After assistance has been offered, we post the area with at least a two-day notification for campers to remove their belongings. City staff then work to remove all hazards, including garbage, hypodermic needles and other hazardous materials.” - Missoula Parks and Recreation

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis recently convened a meeting of the City’s Urban Camping Working Group last month. The group is holding a series of working meetings between February and April, with time reserved for residents to comment.

Learn more about the Working Group and the City’s response to homelessness at https://www.engagemissoula.com/safe-shelter.

People with questions, comments, or concerns regarding the management of West Broadway Island can email parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us or contact Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn at 406-552-6691.

People are also asked to report trespassing during the closure to 911. An online complaint form is available to report a camp in a public area causing health or safety concerns or blocking access to public spaces.