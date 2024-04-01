Missoula's women leaders and the impact they are having on the community

MISSOULA — The first woman mayor was elected in Missoula in 1947, and then about 40 years later the county saw a development like no other.

Three trailblazers, Barbara Evans, Ann Mary Dussault, and Janet Stevens were all elected to the Missoula County commissioner's board.

From Jeannette Rankin to Lily Gladstone, Western Montana has had a rich history for women since Montana was still a territory.

“Women belong everywhere and should be welcome everywhere,” Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero said.

Vero and Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis are both making history in Missoula.

“I think it's important to have a woman in this role because we are representing our community and if this is representative government it's important to have that diversity,” Vero said.

Davis told MTN that being mayor offers her the chance to be a role model to young women in the city.

"What I saw when I was running for office — and since I have taken the position — is little girls and young women are inspired and motivated by seeing me as a role model in that. And it's true that less women hold elected positions."

We asked Davis, who's only the second female mayor of Missoula, what it meant to be writing the history of Missoula.

"It makes my chest swell makes my heart swell up to know that yeah that that’s that that’s significant. It makes me feel really proud. It makes me feel really honored and humbled that the community was ready for my representation. And I do think that this community recognized that."

"My leadership and my skill set is certainly why I was elected," Davis continued. "Also, being a woman is something I think people we're also ready for. And yeah, I am incredibly humbled to know that I will have a place in history. It’s something that makes me feel really good and really proud to be the mayor of Missoula."

Vero said that the month of March meant looking back at a family letter written by her great-grandmother that has been passed down through her family. So, when Women's History Month arrives, it's a time of reflection for her.

“I think of that letter when I think of Women's History Month, and just the contributions that women have made to society that are not celebrated or acknowledged,” Vero said.

Davis said the feeling of sharing Women's History Month with the strong women and trailblazers of Montana makes it an honor to carry the torch and continue to write the path for women in leadership.

"It just feels like an incredible honor to share this office and this kind of a platform with really strong women,” Davis concluded.

Currently, the president and vice president of the Missoula City Council are women who also serve with five other women on the council.

