More fallout from decision to close St. Patrick Hospital Family Maternity Center

MISSOULA — The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) is urging Providence St. Patrick Hospital to immediately reverse a decision to close its labor and delivery unit.

"The decision to shut down the Family Maternity Center without meaningful stakeholder input, transparency, or transition planning is not only harmful to the healthcare workers impacted but puts the health and safety of families and newborns in jeopardy," MNA President Vicky Byrd said in a statement released Wednesday.

St. Patrick Hospital announced earlier this month that it's closing its Family Maternity Center due to declining birth rates and workforce shortages.

There has been significant blowback bout the decision, including from Western Montana Clinic and now the Montana Nurses Association.

The MNA is calling on St. Patrick Hospital leadership to halt the closure process, engage in transparent discussion, explore collaborative solutions, and honor its stated mission of compassionate care. The family maternity center's closure is set for October 10.

Read the full Montana Nurses Association statement below: