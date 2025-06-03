MISSOULA — Providence St. Patrick Hospital will close its Family Maternity Center on October 10, 2025, citing declining birth rates and workforce shortages.

Hospital officials said they are working with Western Montana Clinic and Community Medical Center to ensure expectant mothers experience a seamless transition of care.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital to close family maternity center

"This decision was not made lightly and was guided by our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to our community while being good stewards of our resources," Providence St. Patrick Hospital said.

Community Medical Center's labor and delivery program, which includes advanced NICU capability, will continue serving the area's maternal health needs.

Providence caregivers affected by the closure will have opportunities to apply for open positions within the Providence system.

The hospital will continue to provide nonsurgical and surgical gynecological care, and its Emergency Department will remain available to manage any urgent medical needs.

