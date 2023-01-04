New Lolo School on track to open in fall of this year

LOLO - The Lolo School District officially broke ground on their new school along Farm Lane last April.

Superintendent Dale Olinger tells MTN News that the $26 million facility is on track to open this coming fall.

Construction crews have been working through the winter with no delays, according to Olinger.

The new building looks to accommodate the future growth of Lolo and will support more than 700 students.

The facility is also will have room for future expansion.

It took three tries for a bond to support the building of a new school.

The video below — provided by the Lolo School District — shows how work is progressing.