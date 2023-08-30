New Missoula County Public Schools superintendent set to begin new year

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) embarks on a fresh academic year with a newly appointed superintendent, Micah Hill.

Formerly the superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools for three years, he will now be the leader of one of the largest school districts in Montana. Hill told MTN News that he’s excited about his role for the upcoming school year and to continue his leadership in education.

Some of the challenges school administrators are looking at for the upcoming school year are continued safety prevention for students, the declining number of elementary students, and an expanding number of high school students.

We spoke about what parents, students, and staff can expect from the incoming superintendent. Hill said he feels right now is a time to learn and listen to the concerns and ideas of the community for improving education.

“At this point, I’m not really going to come in and try and make any sweeping changes. I think there’s an opportunity for continuity and then there’s an opportunity for growth and you don’t want to come into a situation like this and just say, ‘Well Micah Hill is here and we’re going to make all these changes’,” Hill explained. “You really want to value and respect the work that’s already been done and then ask yourself how can we be even better. So that’s what I want to do, identify how we can be even better.”

Hill said MCPS is looking forward to its partnership with the University of Montana and other grants, which help expand their early kindergarten opportunities. He said parents with students ages four and five will have the option to enroll their students in an extra year of kindergarten.