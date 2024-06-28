New University of Montana childcare program focusing on Indigenous children

MISSOULA — A new childcare program on the University of Montana campus is providing care and culture to Indigenous children.

One major obstacle Indigenous students face on campus is childcare and cost.

The Indigenous STEM organization and the Associated Students of the University of Montana Childcare are now preparing to launch a pilot program that will support Indigenous students with children.

The Children’s Cultural Knowledge Learning Center is currently under construction and is expected to open in the fall. The center is specifically for tribal-affiliated students.

It will welcome cultural teachings through many different resources such as books and songs.

Director of Indigenous Research STEM Dr. Aaron Thomas says culture-based childcare is important for indigenous families and helps them feel more connected to the college community.

“Knowing that they have a child care center that's focused on their culture while they're studying, I think might ease some of their burdens.”

Families with children between the ages of three and five are encouraged to apply. The program is funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Driving Change Initiative.