Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

New University of Montana childcare program focusing on Indigenous children

One major obstacle Indigenous students face on the UM campus is childcare and cost
A new UM childcare program will soon be offering care and culture to Indigenous children in Missoula.
UM Childcare Building
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 28, 2024

MISSOULA — A new childcare program on the University of Montana campus is providing care and culture to Indigenous children.

One major obstacle Indigenous students face on campus is childcare and cost.

The Indigenous STEM organization and the Associated Students of the University of Montana Childcare are now preparing to launch a pilot program that will support Indigenous students with children.

The Children’s Cultural Knowledge Learning Center is currently under construction and is expected to open in the fall. The center is specifically for tribal-affiliated students.

It will welcome cultural teachings through many different resources such as books and songs.

Director of Indigenous Research STEM Dr. Aaron Thomas says culture-based childcare is important for indigenous families and helps them feel more connected to the college community.

“Knowing that they have a child care center that's focused on their culture while they're studying, I think might ease some of their burdens.”

Families with children between the ages of three and five are encouraged to apply. The program is funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Driving Change Initiative.

More local news from KPAX
New Missoula Stoplight Map

Missoula County

City of Missoula ready for traffic signal at Orange Street, Cregg Lane

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
11:26 AM, Jun 28, 2024
Mark Mesmer

Missoula Marathon

Interview: 4-time Missoula Marathon winner Mark Mesmer (video)

Kierra Sam
10:44 AM, Jun 28, 2024
062824 Fatal Pablo Crash MAP

Western Montana News

82-year-old man dies in crash near Pablo

MTN News
10:12 AM, Jun 28, 2024
St. Ignatius Fatal Crash Map

Western Montana News

17-year-old dies in rollover crash near St. Ignatius

MTN News
9:32 AM, Jun 28, 2024
062824 Missing Flathead Lake Boater Map

Western Montana News

Search underway for boater possibly missing on Flathead Lake

MTN News
8:40 AM, Jun 28, 2024
Dr. Tyler Hurst

Crime and Courts

Doctor accused of sexually assaulting Missoula hospital patients back in court

Kathryn Roley
3:57 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader