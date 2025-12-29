New Year's Eve fireworks reminder issued in Missoula

Wednesday is New Year's Eve, and if you're planning to celebrate in Missoula, there are some things to remember.
Most fireworks are illegal in city limits. While they're allowed on private property in the county, fireworks are prohibited on public property and state and federal lands.
The Missoula Rural Fire District offered some tips for staying safe:
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Remember, most fireworks are illegal in the city of Missoula. Fireworks are allowed on private property in the county but prohibited on public property as well as state and federal lands.
- Know your fireworks; read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult should supervise all fireworks activities. Never give fireworks to young children and always supervise older children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show or have a designated ignitor.
- Never aim fireworks at other people, and always ignite them on a sturdy, solid surface where they are not likely to tip over.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles. Never ignite fireworks indoors.
- Never try to relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- To dispose of spent fireworks, wet them down and place them in a metal trash can with a lid, ensuring it is away from any buildings or combustible materials.