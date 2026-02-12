Glacier National Park provides 2026 construction updates

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is issuing a reminder about construction projects taking place in the park for 2026.

Two Medicine

Last fall, Two Medicine Road was closed to facilitate the replacement of a deep culvert. The road remained closed to vehicles throughout the fall and reopened to non-motorized use in November 2025. In April 2026, construction will continue on Two Medicine Road and the water distribution system.

The Two Medicine utility project will begin in April. This project includes replacement of the full water distribution system in the Two Medicine developed area and campground. A spring and fall closure will occur for the Two Medicine developed area. To facilitate construction, the Two Medicine Road will be closed at Running Eagle Falls Trailhead (at the park boundary). Closures in the Two Medicine developed area will occur outside of concession operating dates (May 29-September 7). Concessioner-operated boat tours will run and the Two Medicine Campstore will remain open. The park will maintain access to hiking trails as feasible, but access to some trails may be limited.

The Two Medicine Campground will be closed in 2026.

The culvert work last fall was part of a large, multi-year Two Medicine Road Rehabilitation project, which also includes full rehabilitation of the Two Medicine Road from the Montana Highway 49 intersection to the terminus parking lot at Two Medicine Lake. The road rehabilitation includes ditch re-establishment, road repair, parking lot construction, replacement of entrance station buildings, and paving. This work is scheduled to resume this fall 2026 and be completed by late 2027, but may continue into 2028. Closures outside of the park associated with this project have not been determined.

St. Mary

Utility replacement work is scheduled to begin in St. Mary in the spring. This project includes water distribution system replacement in the St. Mary Campground, administrative area, and around the St. Mary Visitor Center. A replacement of the winter septic system in the St. Mary administrative area will also occur. Partial closures in the St. Mary Campground for construction of the new water system are anticipated from fall 2026 through the spring of 2027. The St. Mary Visitor Center will maintain its normal seasonal schedule.

Lake McDonald Lodge, Many Glacier, and Granite Park Chalet

Design is currently underway on additional proposed utility system replacement projects at Lake McDonald Lodge Developed Area, Many Glacier Hotel Developed Area, and Granite Park Chalet. If approved, construction at Lake McDonald Lodge Developed Area and Many Glacier Developed Area is anticipated to begin in 2027.

North Lake McDonald Road

Anticipated culvert work is planned this fall 2026 on North Lake McDonald Road.

North Fork

Construction to replace the Polebridge Ranger Station area’s water supply system, water distribution system, and water tank is expected to begin in August 2026. Work is expected to have minimal impact on visitors until October 4, 2026, which marks the anticipated start of the water main and water tank installation work along the Inside North Fork Road. This will require a full closure to all traffic traveling towards Logging Creek from the Polebridge Ranger Station. Trenching in front of the Polebridge Ranger Station is also expected in October 2026. Public access to Bowman Lake and Kintla Lake will remain unaffected by construction. It is expected that all significant construction activities will be completed in November 2026. Heavy construction is not expected in the winter. Any remaining road restoration or area restoration work will be completed by summer 2027.

Many Glacier

In 2025, the Swiftcurrent area was closed due to the replacement of the water system in the Swiftcurrent developed area. The project also rehabilitated the road between the Many Glacier Hotel intersection and the Swiftcurrent developed area, while addressing parking concerns and pedestrian safety. The Swiftcurrent area now has 339 parking spaces, an increase of 171 parking spaces. Construction is completed and not anticipated in the Many Glacier area in 2026.

