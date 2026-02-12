Thompson River Animal Care Shelter brings adoptable dogs to Missoula PetSmart this Valentine's weekend

MISSOULA — If you’re looking to add some puppy love to your Valentine's Day weekend, you're in luck because the Thomspon River Animal Care Shelter will be swinging by Missoula on Saturday.

They'll be at the PetSmart on Reserve Street on Feb. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with adoptable dogs of all sizes and ages.

Whether you're looking for a small companion or a larger furry friend, there will be plenty of pups ready to find their forever homes.

You can visit https://pet-tracs.com/index.php/en/ to see the rest before heading over.

If you don’t have time this week, don’t worry because the shelter will be back at PetSmart on Feb. 28.