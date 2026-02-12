Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Thompson River Animal Care Shelter brings adoptable dogs to Missoula PetSmart this Valentine's weekend

The shelter will have dogs of all sizes available for adoption from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at PetSmart in Missoula.
The Thompson River Animal Care Shelter brings adoptable dogs to Missoula PetSmart on February 15.
Thompson River Animal Care Shelter brings adoptable dogs to Missoula PetSmart this Valentine's weekend
TRACS Dog
Posted

MISSOULA — If you’re looking to add some puppy love to your Valentine's Day weekend, you're in luck because the Thomspon River Animal Care Shelter will be swinging by Missoula on Saturday.

They'll be at the PetSmart on Reserve Street on Feb. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with adoptable dogs of all sizes and ages.

Whether you're looking for a small companion or a larger furry friend, there will be plenty of pups ready to find their forever homes.

You can visit https://pet-tracs.com/index.php/en/ to see the rest before heading over.

If you don’t have time this week, don’t worry because the shelter will be back at PetSmart on Feb. 28.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.