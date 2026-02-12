Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, February 12, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Tourism company Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has proposed a 24-acre seasonal worker camp near Glacier National Park's west entrance that would house 230 seasonal employees. Over 1,000 people have signed a petition citing safety concerns and environmental impacts from the proposal, which is continuing to spark opposition among residents. (Read the full story)

City of Missoula officials said a critical sewer pipe running under the Clark Fork River needs urgent repair, since its protective concrete coating began breaking apart in 1963. The city said repairs will cost around $5 million $11 million, estimating the project will completed within two years to prevent it from rupturing during high water events. (Read the full story)

The Polson Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business conference today to discuss helping local companies operate year-round rather than just during the summer. The 2026 Business Pulse event offers financial guidance and growth strategies as Polson's population and business community continue expanding beyond seasonal operations. (Read the full story)