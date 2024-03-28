Potential deal between St. Patrick Hospital, nurses heading to a vote

MISSOULA — Contract negotiations are continuing between Local 17 Nurses Union and Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

An offer will be put to a vote next week after the contract between the nurses and the hospital expired.

The old contract was originally signed in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Negotiations have been ongoing since January with the nurses saying their top concerns are workplace safety and an increase in pay.

Robin Haux with the Montana Nurses Association told MTN on Thursday that the bargaining team received an offer they will take to a vote.

The details of the offer have not been disclosed, but the vote will occur next week.