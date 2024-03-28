Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Potential deal between St. Patrick Hospital, nurses heading to a vote

Local 17 Nurses Union members will vote on a proposed deal next week
st pats nurses support
MTN News
Local 17 Nurses Union and Providence St. Patrick Hospital are negotiating with Missoula's St. Patrick Hospital to reach a contract
st pats nurses support
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 19:13:09-04

MISSOULA — Contract negotiations are continuing between Local 17 Nurses Union and Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

An offer will be put to a vote next week after the contract between the nurses and the hospital expired.

The old contract was originally signed in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Negotiations have been ongoing since January with the nurses saying their top concerns are workplace safety and an increase in pay.

Robin Haux with the Montana Nurses Association told MTN on Thursday that the bargaining team received an offer they will take to a vote.

The details of the offer have not been disclosed, but the vote will occur next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader