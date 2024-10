MISSOULA — A power outage is impacting several areas of Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

NorthWestern Energy reports the power is out to approximately 4,600 customers in Missoula.

There are scattered outages reported in downtown Missoula as well as in the Rattlesnake.

Crews are working to restore service.

The latest NorthWestern Energy power outage information can be found here.