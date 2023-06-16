Pride rally kicks off weekend of celebration in Missoula

MISSOULA - June is Pride Month, and celebrations are about to get busier in Missoula as LGBTQ+ leaders and allies held a rally on the steps of the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Starting with the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, Pride Month both remembers and celebrates LGBTQ+ activism and culture throughout history.



Gwen Nicholson, a candidate for Missoula City Council in Ward One, says it's important for members of the LGBTQ+ community to show their pride, especially after a legislative session that saw Governor Greg Gianforte sign a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youths in Montana.

Andy Mepham/MTN News LGBTQ+ leaders and allies held a rally on the steps of the Missoula County Courthouse on Friday, June 16, 2023.

“It’s important to show people statewide that there is a home for [LGBTQ+] people here where there are people who will support and fight for them,” Nicholson said.

Dozens attended Friday's event to show their support with Pride flags, banners, and even a few umbrellas to stay out of the sunlight.

Kevin Hamm — a candidate for Montana's Second Congressional District and speaker at the rally — said the future of pride in Montana is going to be amazing because “it’s going to be glitter and rainbows.”