Public invited to meet Missoula County Public Schools superintendent candidate Micah Hill

MISSOULA – The public is being invited to learn more about the candidate to become the next superintendent for Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS).

The MCPS Board of Trustees re-opened the search for a new superintendent on Feb. 9 and during a special board meeting on Feb. 28 selected one candidate to interview.

MCPS families and other members of the community are invited to a meet-and-greet with Micah Hill, who is currently the superintendent of the Kalispell School District.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 7, in the Boardroom inside Administration Building A, located at 909 South Avenue West beginning at 7 p.m.