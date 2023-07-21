Record passenger numbers, new flights at Missoula airport

MISSOULA - We may have already reached the middle of summer, but that doesn’t mean travel is slowing down.

We reported on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that the Missoula Montana Airport set a new record for passengers flying out in June with 47,254. But Airport Director Brian Ellestad says they expect to beat that record this month.

Ellestad says the jump in passengers is from several flight options and reduced ticket prices.

“I mean the good thing with more flights um it brings down airfare. So, the more options we have the lower airfare,” Ellestad explained. “I think anecdotally, we’ve heard airfare is actaully cheaper now than it was this last spring, and I think as far as we compare to other airports, we're kind of becoming comparable.”

The second terminal that is currently under construction at the airport is expected to open in early 2025.