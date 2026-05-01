MISSOULA — The Sophie Moiese meeting room at the Missoula County Courthouse was full Thursday afternoon as officials heard comments on a zoning proposal for hundreds of acres in Frenchtown.

The zoning amendment application focuses on the north end of Frenchtown near the interchange with Interstate 90, an area that's currently unzoned.

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Residents, Town Pump representatives list concerns during Frenchtown zoning proposal hearing

If Missoula County Commissioners approve the zoning amendment application, the land would become a combination of agricultural, rural residential and industrial center light.

Butte-based Town Pump owns over a dozen acres in the area and is planning to develop a convenience store along the Frenchtown Frontage Road.

That plan has already faced pushback over the past year from residents who do not want a travel plaza.

MTN spoke with Bill McGladdery, the director of corporate communications at Town Pump, ahead of Thursday's hearing. He said Town Pump has owned property in Frenchtown since 2008.

"We're looking forward to the hearings today and hopefully the county commissioners and the zoning boards will be considerate of property owners' rights," he said.

Several members of Keeping Frenchtown attended Thursday's meeting. The organization promotes itself as a "community-led nonprofit dedicated to protecting the natural beauty and open landscapes of Frenchtown, Montana." The group is behind the petition to zone the land, including the acres Town Pump owns.

Several of Keeping Frenchtown's members pushed for commissioners to approve its zoning amendment, which would prevent Town Pump from building.

Frenchtown residents said they have several issues with the chain's possible presence in the community from sex trafficking, to water impacts, to traffic dangers with Frenchtown High School just down the road.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Sierra Futch, a member of Keeping Frenchtown, speaks at public hearing

“Why is it fair for a community for big commercial to be able to force themselves in and endanger and alter the entire community?” Sierra Futch, a Keeping Frenchtown member, said.

Town Pump's legal counsel, Daniel D. Manson, also spoke at the meeting. He told commissioners the zoning proposal appears to directly target Town Pump's plans.

“I think we can all sit here today and understand exactly what the purpose of this zoning is," he said. "It's an attempt to stop the Town Pump. Nothing more, nothing less."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Daniel Manson, Town Pump's chief legal counsel

Missoula County Commissioners did not make a decision on the zoning proposal. Instead, another public meeting is set for May 12. You can read more about the zoning amendment application here. You can also revisit our coverage on Town Pump's plans here.

