Frenchtown residents voice concerns over proposed Town Pump development

FRENCHTOWN — Dozens of Frenchtown residents packed the local fire hall to express concerns about a proposed Town Pump convenience store planned for construction just off the Frontage Road.

"I'm here not because I love public speaking. In fact, I hate it and it makes me nervous. I'm here because I love my community and I love all the people in it," one resident said during Thursday night's community meeting.

The meeting provided an opportunity for concerned citizens to question Town Pump representatives directly about the development plans.

"You're trying to attract all interstate traffic? Would you agree that that's going to be a large disturbance to a rural and residential area?" asked one resident.

Community members raised various concerns, including potential increases in crime and safety issues related to a popular walking path used by local children.

"My kids walk from this school down here, and they cut through and walk home every day, and it's hard for us to feel safe with our children, who are age 9 and 13, walking through a truck stop," a parent said.

Town Pump Director of Construction and Development Dan Sampson addressed traffic concerns, noting that a traffic study is in the works.

"I do have to say that MDT is a controlling factor on that intersection, as well as the roadway. We can do improvements on our property, but should MDT determine that there's mitigation out there, whatever it may be that will be on our development, not your taxpayer value," Sampson said.

When questioned about the store's size relative to the land owned by Town Pump in the area, Sampson explained the company's current business model.

"I'm not saying it's a small convenience store. We're our new business model, as you see in Thompson Falls, Troy Plains, Whitehall, our buildings are 20 to 30,000 square feet because we've moved into a much broader offering for our customers," Sampson said.

Sampson also highlighted potential benefits for the community.

"Grocery store closes about eight o'clock tonight. We obviously don't. So we've got groceries, food, snacks, gasoline, everything available as well," Sampson said.

After emotions ran high during the meeting, the chair of the West Valley Council stepped in to maintain order.

"They did purchase that land, and they can do with it as they please, again, whether we want them to or not ... they are well within their rights to do that," West Valley Community Council Chair Reagan Mecham said.

Town Pump representatives told MTN that planning and engineering will take approximately six to eight months, with construction estimated to begin next spring.

While declining an interview request, the company provided a statement:

"We appreciate the efforts of the West Valley Community Council for allowing us the opportunity to meet with Frenchtown residents and answer questions regarding the development of our new Town Pump locations."

The community meeting was informational only, and residents are now awaiting the results of the traffic study.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.