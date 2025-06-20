Potential Town Pump store in Frenchtown raises concerns among residents

MISSOULA — The Montana-based company, Town Pump, has over 200 convenience stores statewide, but the potential development of a store in Frenchtown has raised some questions for residents.

The chain of convenience stores, gas stations, and truck stops now owns several acres of land along the Frenchtown Frontage Road just off Interstate 90. Frenchtown's high school is just down the road. While company leadership has said no concrete plans have been made, the possibility of a store has generated a large community response.

"I think that when you come together as a community and have one voice and band together, you can make change, and that's what we're trying to do here," said Sierra Futch.

Futch and her husband, Jim, live just above from Town Pump's property.

Armed with concerns, Sierra started an online petition to stop a truck stop from being built in the area.

"So when Town Pumps come in, whether they just have a smaller convenience store or not, the fact that they already have about 23 acres and are trying to acquire another 10, worries me that it may not be that small."

The Futch's concerns focus on the increase of traffic in the area, the proximity to the school, and the walking path that runs right by the land.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News the walking path

Over 1,600 people have signed the "Stop the Town Pump Travel Plaza/Truck stop in Frenchtown, MT" petition, which has reached the desks of Missoula County leaders, like Commissioner Juanita Vero.

“It’s incredibly frustrating that we can't respond to the community the way that they're expecting us to, but this is the system that we're in," Vero told MTN.

The potential project does not require Missoula County approval since it involves private land.

"Your county commissioners aren't the deciding body for this particular proposal," she said.

Town Pump released a statement Thursday saying the Frenchtown location will not be a Town Pump Travel Plaza or associated with Pilot/Flying J truck stops.

Instead, the company wrote, “A final site plan has not been established. We will look at the property a number of different ways before we make a final decision on placement of the store and gas pumps.”

But Town Pump leadership acknowledged a future store will likely be like newer Town Pump Convenience Stores in Troy, Plains, and Thompson Falls for example.

Their Thursday release stated: "This store is being designed to meet the needs of the Frenchtown community. Customers will find a large selection of snacks, beverages, grocery items, and food items prepared fresh daily in the store, as well as a wide selection of coffees, energy drinks, and fountain soda. Plans call for 13 fuel pumps for motorists and 3 diesel fuel islands for local contractors, ranchers, and school buses. The store will offer high quality Exxon/Mobil gasoline products."

But the Futch family is still concerned about the potential impacts.

"When they come in, they always bring a Magic Diamond or a Lucky Lil's Casino," Sierra said. "So you have the gambling permit, you've got the liquor permit, and I just feel strongly that our community is saying no here."

As Town Pump explores the possibility of building a Town Pump in Frenchtown, the town's residents realize they're in a waiting game.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News a look over the property

“No doubt Town Pump can certainly be a good neighbor in many communities, but I just feel like it doesn't align with what we're wanting with our community here," Sierra said.